Astros Slugger Gives Less Than Encouraging Response When Asked About Injury
The Houston Astros have been playing like the best team in baseball over the past several weeks, which has made it easy for many to overlook the troubling injury problem they have been enduring all season long.
It seems like the Astros are having to scratch one name off the lineup card every other game, and this troubling trend cropped up once again on Wednesday night prior to their matchup against the Cleveland Guardians.
This time around, it was breakout centerfielder Jake Meyers, who was scratched from the game after he appeared to suffer a left calf injury during pre-game warmups.
What makes this latest blow all the more troubling is the fact that Meyers missed the team's last two games because he strained the very same calf during Houston's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers this past Sunday.
The training staff appeared to believe he was fine after a couple days of rest, but this clearly wasn't the case given the fact that Meyers couldn't even make it to first pitch without re-aggravating the injury.
The Astros have yet to release a statement on the severity of the injury, but Meyers didn't seemed to thrilled when asked about it following the game.
According to The Athletic's Chandler Rome, a reporter asked Meyers if the new injury was worse than the one he sustained a few days back.
In response, Meyers looked over to a team spokesperson and asked if he had to answer the question. He decided not to, and then politely ended the interview.
It's probably best to not read to much into the tea leaves here, but it's also fair to say that Meyers response did little to inspire optimism about the potential severity of the injury.
If he is forced to sit out for an extended period, then that would be a massive blow for a Houston lineup that has relied on the breakout hitter heavily this year.
As of this writing, Meyers holds a .308 batting average and an OPS north of .770, and he has also been providing the team with Gold Glove caliber defense out in center all season long.
Without him, this is an Astros team that looks very different both offensively and defensively, so everybody in the clubhouse is certainly hoping for a positive update.
If Meyers does ultimately require a stay on the IL, though, then the team will be forced to work around yet another massive hole left by the injury bug.
