Astros Star Jeremy Peña Provides Update on Recent Oblique Injury and Current Status
The 2025 season has been one filled with various injuries for the Houston Astros, both to starters and to depth options as well. Throughout the entire year, they have dealt with a huge number of setbacks to many of their key players, and it has set them back immensely in the second half of their postseason campaign, as they now fight for the final American League Wild Card spot.
One of the more recent injuries was to their star shortstop, Jeremy Peña, who has dealt with an oblique issue and has missed a few games now, last playing on September 20. With the team fighting for their lives and trying to make one final push, it has been a difficult run for them, especially without one of, if not their most crucial offensive weapons.
Peña had put together an outstanding 2025 season up until this point despite injuries, and should be proud of his work, but the timing of this injury has certainly hurt everyone involved. With only a few games left before the postseason starts and teams become officially eliminated, Peña provided one crucial update on his oblique and where he stands in his recovery timeline for now.
What is the Latest Update on Peña's Oblique Injury?
According to a new report from Brian McTaggart of MLB.com, Peña said there has been imaging done on his oblique, and it is being regarded as a strain, which he is still feeling even on mild swings of the bat. Additionally, he noted that he feels frustrated with this situation, but believes he is heading in the correct direction in his recovery.
This is a definite positive without a doubt, as the team desperately needs all the help it can get at the plate right now, and Peña is their best chance at getting some if he can return. With only four games left, three against the Los Angeles Angels and one against the Athletics, the Astros don't technically need to win out, but it would certainly help their case if they did.
Peña is likely their best chance at getting there, given he slashed .304/.363/.477 with 68 runs, 62 RBI, 17 home runs, 20 stolen bases, 5.6 bWAR, 93 strikeouts and 35 walks this year in only 125 games. His impact cannot be overlooked, and hopefully, he will be able to return soon. If the team manages to make the postseason without his contributions late in the season, getting him back for their first series would be even better.