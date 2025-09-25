Inside the Astros

Astros Star Jeremy Peña Provides Update on Recent Oblique Injury and Current Status

The Houston Astros have been without their star shortstop recently due to an oblique injury, and he recently provided an update on his current status.

Jeremy Trottier

Sep 20, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena (3) reacts after a play during the sixth inning against the Seattle Mariners at Daikin Park.
Sep 20, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena (3) reacts after a play during the sixth inning against the Seattle Mariners at Daikin Park. / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
The 2025 season has been one filled with various injuries for the Houston Astros, both to starters and to depth options as well. Throughout the entire year, they have dealt with a huge number of setbacks to many of their key players, and it has set them back immensely in the second half of their postseason campaign, as they now fight for the final American League Wild Card spot.

One of the more recent injuries was to their star shortstop, Jeremy Peña, who has dealt with an oblique issue and has missed a few games now, last playing on September 20. With the team fighting for their lives and trying to make one final push, it has been a difficult run for them, especially without one of, if not their most crucial offensive weapons.

Peña had put together an outstanding 2025 season up until this point despite injuries, and should be proud of his work, but the timing of this injury has certainly hurt everyone involved. With only a few games left before the postseason starts and teams become officially eliminated, Peña provided one crucial update on his oblique and where he stands in his recovery timeline for now.

What is the Latest Update on Peña's Oblique Injury?

Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena rounds the bases after a home run, wearing a white jersey and a dark blue helmet.
Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

According to a new report from Brian McTaggart of MLB.com, Peña said there has been imaging done on his oblique, and it is being regarded as a strain, which he is still feeling even on mild swings of the bat. Additionally, he noted that he feels frustrated with this situation, but believes he is heading in the correct direction in his recovery.

This is a definite positive without a doubt, as the team desperately needs all the help it can get at the plate right now, and Peña is their best chance at getting some if he can return. With only four games left, three against the Los Angeles Angels and one against the Athletics, the Astros don't technically need to win out, but it would certainly help their case if they did.

Peña is likely their best chance at getting there, given he slashed .304/.363/.477 with 68 runs, 62 RBI, 17 home runs, 20 stolen bases, 5.6 bWAR, 93 strikeouts and 35 walks this year in only 125 games. His impact cannot be overlooked, and hopefully, he will be able to return soon. If the team manages to make the postseason without his contributions late in the season, getting him back for their first series would be even better.

Jeremy Trottier
JEREMY TROTTIER

Jeremy Trottier started his writing journey with WBLZ Media, and has worked through multiple publications with 247Sports, USA Today, Fansided, SBNation and others. He is an avid fan of motorsports and most sports in general, and has completed a degree in sports management to further understand the sports industry. During his time with sports media, he has been credentialed for coverage of Boston College sports, and can often be found attending their football and basketball games as well as expected coverage of their men’s soccer team in the near future. Sports are a large part of his life and career, as he looks to pursue a full time role within the industry someday.

