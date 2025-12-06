Astros Outright Veteran Outfielder, Rookie Reliever to Clear 40-Man Spots

After missing the playoffs for the first time since 2016, the Houston Astros are getting ready for a bit of a re-tool. It won't be a full blown rebuild as there is plenty of talent with Jose Altuve, Hunter Brown, Jeremy Peña and Yordan Alvarez leading the way. But there are some changes on the horizon.

With Framber Valdez likely leaving in free agency and Altuve getting older, the core that won the most recent World Series is dwindling. Houston is now in search of the next core, hopefully led by Cam Smith, a top prospect acquired last year.

In order to do that, the Astros first have to tinker with the roster and make room for any players they acquire as they attempt to make the playoffs once again. After agreeing to a deal with pitcher Ryan Weiss, they continue to retool by outrighting both outfielder Taylor Trammell and reliever Logan VanWey to Triple-A, according to Chandler Rome of The Athletic.

Trammell and VanWey Both Struggled in Limited Action With Houston

Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

VanWey was a rookie in 2025 as a 26-year-old, only making nine appearances out of Houston's bullpen. The right-hander threw 10.2 innings, allowing six earned runs, including two homers. His ERA was 5.06 and he struck out 5.9 batters per nine.

The strikeout rate was, hopefully, a bit of a fluke. It has been VanWey's bread and butter since being drafted. In 2024, he struck out 98 batters in 72.2 innings, coming out to a 12.2 K/9 and in Triple-A in 2025, it was 11.0. He also struggled with his command over the past two seasons, posting walk rates of 5.0 per ine and 10.2 per nine.

The strikeout rate being so low is likely an indication of a small sample size as well as just a byproduct of pitching in the big leagues for the first time. The walk rate, however, was at 2.5 per nine in his limited work, but that is rather encouraging to see, as he appeared to have fixed it while in the Majors.

If he can bring the strikeout rate up and continue working on his walk rate, he could absolutley appear in Houston's bullpen once again next season.

Trammell, on the other hand, is a bit of a different story. According to MLB Trade Rumors, since he has an outright in his past, Trammell could opt for free agency instead. There has been no reporting as to whether or not he will, but he may want to fight for playing time elsewhere instead of going to Triple-A.

The outfielder filled in for the Astros in a big of a platoon role in 2025 and played every outfield position as well. He struggled at the plate, though, slashing .197/.296/.333 with a .630 OPS in 52 games.

Trammell his seven doubles, three home runs and drove in 12 batters while playing for Houston, posting -0.2 bWAR.

The former first round pick has yet to find his footing at the plate in the Major Leagues. Once a Top 20 prospect, he has -0.6 bWAR in his 178 career games. He has not gotten any long-term, everyday playing time, which is why he may leave in free agency to pursue that.

On the other hand, with the reported interest in trading outfielder Jake Meyers, the Astros could have an outfield spot opened next season, depending on what moves they make this offseason. Trammell's decision will be something to monitor.

With two more open spots on the 40-man roster, the Astros have made room for a potential singing or trade, as well as a potential Rule 5 draft pick. With the meetings kicking off this weekend, Houston is a team that could get aggressive.

