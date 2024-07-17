Astros Star Justin Verlander's Wife Kate Upton Details Baseball Wife-Style
The marriage between Houston Astros star Justin Verlander and his wife, Kate Upton, has gained a lot of press traction since they got married back in 2017.
Upton has been very visible and vocal in her husband's career. She has been extremely supportive of him throughout his illustrious MLB career.
Now, she has spoken out about what it is like to be married to a professional baseball player.
As shared by Chron.com, Upton opened up about the craziness that comes with her marriage to Verlander.
"Being a baseball wife is absolutely insane. This schedule is wild. It's so long. I didn't know. ... I accidentally fell in love. I had no idea, there's how many games? I was like wait, I thought this was a cute summer thing. It's baseball season. This is eight months, they're doing 162 games, no consecutive off days, only Mondays and Thursdays."
While she makes sure to watch when Verlander starts, Upton gets nervous watching him pitch.
"There's a ton of anxiety. It's strange, because I have no control and that was something when we first started dating I had to get used to because in my career, I have the control. I eat the failure, whatever it is, like if I say something wrong—that's on me. But to watch someone you love out there and have no control, it was a totally new experience."
She also jokingly talked about being a popular target for the video board during games that she attends.
"When you're sitting in the suite, you're like, 'Oh no, [the angle is] up my chin. Why do they hate me? Let me get a drone or give me a cue to look down."
Clearly, the life of a baseball wife is not all fun and games. Upton is truly invested into Verlander and his career.
Speaking of Verlander, the 41-year-old star has missed a lot of time due to a neck injury. The Astros are hoping to have him back on the mound at some point in the near future.
Verlander hasn't made a start since June 9th. He was not expected to miss as much time as he has. Hopefully, he'll be on his way back to the field soon. Houston could cetainly use him back in the rotation.