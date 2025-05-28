Astros Star Pitcher Ronel Blanco Set to Undergo Season-Ending Elbow Surgery
The Houston Astros have issued their latest devastating news surrounding injury issues within the starting rotation.
According to an announcement directly from the team, 31-year-old right-hander Ronel Blanco is set to undergo season-ending surgery on his pitching elbow next week. The Astros also stated they expect him to return at some point next season.
The impending news of Blanco's extended absence did not come as a huge surprise after last week he was revealed to be going under evaluation of his elbow before heading officially to the injured list.
It was an eerily similar update to Hayden Wesneski as both headed to the injured list with elbow soreness/discomfort before evaluation revealed the necessity of surgery.
After the initial news broke, it was revealed by manager Joe Espada that just like Wesneski, Blanco's surgery is a Tommy John procedure as well.
Houston is now missing not only Blanco and Wesneski, but also Spencer Arrighetti, Luis Garcia, J.P. France, and Cristian Javier as perhaps no team has dealt with worse luck in the pitching injury department.
Blanco was not having an incredible season yet with a 4.10 ERA over his first nine starts, but he was starting to look like himself over his final two appearances.
In 14 innings, he had allowed just seven hits and three runs along with striking out 16 batters.
Losing Blanco right as he was starting to find his form stings even more, but as has been the case all season long, it's now a next man up situation for the Astros.