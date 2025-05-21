More Pitching Concerns Pop Up For Astros as Ronel Blanco Gets Elbow Evaluated
The Houston Astros could be bracing for the latest and most devastating blow to their starting rotation.
According to a report from Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle, Astros star right-handed pitcher Ronel Blanco reported elbow soreness two days ago and was sent back to Houston in order to be evaluated by team doctors on Wednesday.
Coming off a start this past Saturday against the Texas Rangers, there was not much to be concerned about after Blanco tossed 92 pitches and six innings, allowing six hits and three runs.
As pointed out by MLB Trade Rumors, however, Blanco's velocity has started to dip -- albeit very slightly -- from its peak at 94.3 mph back down to 93.0 and 92.8 over his last two starts.
Blanco would be just the latest in an extremely long line of Astros starting pitchers this season to spend stints on the injured list.
Spencer Arrighetti, J.P. France, Luis Garcia and Cristian Javier are all hopeful to return at some point this year, however, just this past weekend they lost Hayden Wesneski for the rest of the season and a chunk of next year with Tommy John surgery needed.
Terrifyingly, Wesneski was initially placed on the injured list with a very similar diagnosis of elbow discomfort.
That's not to say Blanco is automatically dealing with a major, surgery-requiring injury of his own, but elbow soreness or discomfort is never something a starting pitcher wants to deal with.
Fans in Houston will have to hold their breath until a further diagnosis on Blanco is revealed.
Blanco has an ERA of 4.10 and WHIP of 1.179 with a 3-4 record over his nine starts this season.
The Astros certainly cannot afford to lose another starter for an extended period of time, but things could be out of their control.
Blanco was one of the few healthy regular starters along with Hunter Brown, Framber Valdez and Lance McCullers Jr., a reality that shows just how dire the situation could soon become.