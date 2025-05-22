Astros To Place Ronel Blanco on Injured List As He Seeks Second Opinion on Elbow
The Houston Astros have had plenty of injury setbacks early in the 2025 season, especially in regards to pitchers with five starters currently on the injured list, including Spencer Arrighetti and J.P. France among others.
Unfortunately, their injury luck has not yet quite fixed itself, as another one of their key rotation pieces will be missing time.
According to a report from Brian McTaggart of MLB.com, Ronel Blanco will be heading to the injured list with elbow inflammation and will be seeking a second opinion. The corresponding move is to recall Colton Gordon.
Blanco was a key contributor in 2024 for the Astros, starting 29 of his 30 appearances and putting together a 2.80 ERA with a 1.088 WHIP. His 2025 campaign has been less promising so far, as through nine starts he has a 4.10 ERA, 1.179 WHIP, 48 strikeouts to 20 walks, seven home runs allowed and a 3-4 record.
Blanco reported elbow soreness a few days ago. He will now seek a second opinion on what the injury may end up being for him after the first analysis revealed only inflammation.
This is an unfortunate injury for Houston who is already extremely short on starting pitching depth. They will now have to make do with the players remaining as they continue to look for a way to break out of this "win one, lose one" streak that they have been riding all season.
It will be intriguing to see how things develop with Blanco and what a second opinion may reveal.