Astros Star Pitchers Making Positive Strides in Return to Mound From Lengthy Rehab
The Houston Astros are dealing with an unprecedented amount of injuries to their starting pitching staff.
Their depth is being tested with Spencer Arrighetti, Hayden Wesneski and Ronel Blanco all suffering injuries during the season. Lance McCullers Jr., who made his return to the Major Leagues for the first time since the 2022 World Series, also found his way back on the injured list.
That is on top of the team beginning the year with three starters -- J.P. France, Cristian Javier and Luis Garcia -- all sidelined with long-term injuries.
Framber Valdez and Hunter Brown are holding down the fort as arguably the best one-two punch in baseball, but at some point, they are going to need to find some help behind those two.
It won’t come from Arrighetti, who, according to Chandler Rome of The Athletic, has yet to resume throwing off a mound. Wesneski and Blanco are both done for the year, and likely most of 2026, after having to undergo Tommy John surgery.
While that news isn’t positive, Houston did provide encouraging updates on the status of Javier and Garcia.
Javier is progressing nicely, getting through a 20-pitch live batting practice session on Thursday. Manager Joe Espada shared that he hit 95 mph on the radar gun.
The team is hopeful that Garcia can have just as productive of a live batting practice session when he takes the mound some time next week.
Both hurlers are rehabbing from Tommy John surgery.
Javier underwent his procedure in June 2024 while Garcia has been sidelined since May 2023.
Rome also provided an update on the status of star designated hitter, Yordan Alvarez.
He has not made an appearance since May 2 because of a hand injury, which was revealed to be a fracture earlier in June.
Alvarez has yet to resume hitting, which has to be frustrating for the fans to read, as updates don’t seem accurate from the team after misdiagnosing or not sharing accurate information about the injury in the first place.
