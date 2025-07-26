Astros Star Pitching Prospect Named Top Trade Chip Ahead of Deadline
After coming off a brutal loss to the Athletics, the Houston Astros have seen their edge in the American League West start to shrink.
It has been a fantastic season so far for the Astros, but with the competition in the AL West getting tougher, Houston must think about making some upgrades before the trade deadline.
The recent deal that sent Josh Naylor to the Seattle Mariners was a clear signal they are looking to improve and make a run at the Astros in the division. The Mariners are a very good team that needed offensive help, and that is starting to come.
Houston likely will try to be aggressive to make some improvements as well.
When looking at the roster, they could use a left-handed bat to help the offense, along with a middle-of-the-rotation pitcher.
Depending on how aggressive the team will try to get, it could cost them some of their best prospects. Fortunately, their farm system has coveted pieces, with one prospect standing out as a potential trade option.
Mark Feinsand of MLB.com recently wrote about the best trade chip for the Astros being right-handed pitching prospect Miguel Ullola.
“The 23-year-old possesses a strong fastball and a solid slider, projecting as a mid-rotation starter. Houston is looking for a left-handed bat and suddenly has an opening at third base following Isaac Paredes’ recent injury.”
Even though Houston knows there is no such thing as too much starting pitching, Ullola is a great trade chip after the 23-year-old has posted a 3.50 ERA across 69.1 innings pitched in Triple-A.
With an elite strikeout per nine rate of 11.6, there is a lot to like about the potential of Ullola going forward.
As arguably the best trade chip the Astros have, they wouldn’t move him, more than likely, for just a rental player. The right-hander would be far too valuable to give up for a player for just a couple of months.
Due to the injuries to Isaac Paredes and Yordan Alvarez, help in the lineup seems like it would be the most pressing area for them to try to upgrade. This is a unit that hasn’t been great for most of the year, but a lot of that is because of the injury to their star slugger.
If it is Ullola who is dealt at the trade deadline, that would mean more than likely an impact player is coming back in return.
