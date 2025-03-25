Astros Star Prospect Says 'I'm Ready' for MLB in Final Push for Opening Day Spot
The Houston Astros are just two days away from getting their season started on Opening Day, hosting the New York Mets on March 27.
Though it seems like a decision has been already made on the biggest storyline of camp regarding the roster status of top prospect Cam Smith, the youngster still continues to make a case virtually every time he steps up to the plate.
On Monday, Smith got the chance to play his first game at the ballpark he should be able to call home for the foreseeable future in an exhibition game against Triple-A Sugar Land at Daikin Park.
He did not disappoint the home fans while getting the chance to introduce himself when he ripped a bases-clearing triple down the right field line with two outs in the bottom of the first inning.
Through what has been an absolutely ridiculous spring for Smith, he has slashed .342/.419/.711 with five walks, four home runs and 11 RBI over 15 games.
Smith gave a quote before his first game at his new home when asked about the impending roster decision that should raise the eyebrows of this fan base and make them realize they have someone special on their hands.
"I'm confident and I’m ready," he said via Josh Koch of MLB.com. "That's really all I can say. I don't make the decision but I feel personally that I am ready. At the end of the day whatever happens, it's the right choice."
Smith has the exact kind of confidence and swagger that teams salivate over, but don't mistake his belief in himself for arrogance.
By the sounds of it, Houston has someone on their hands who has the right mindset to be a star at this level.
He's great and he knows it, though that doesn't mean he's not willing to do exactly what the team wants him to do in order to help win ballgames both now and in the future.
Smith is on the cusp of doing something virtually unprecedented by cracking the Astros' Opening Day roster after being drafted last year and playing just 32 minor league games with only five coming at the Double-A level.
It seems the team feels he is ready, and there is no question as to whether or not Smith feels he's ready.
That is the exact mentality he needs if he really is going to be asked to make this massive leap to Major League Baseball after playing college ball not evena full year ago.