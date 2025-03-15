Houston Astros Top Prospect Unfazed by New Position in Latest Impressive Display
Jose Altuve isn't the only Houston Astros player learning a new position in training camp this year.
Cam Smith is in the same boat.
The team's top prospect, who arrived via this winter's stunning Kyle Tucker trade with the Chicago Cubs, played third base exclusively in the minors last year.
Unfortunately for him, the hot corner is already taken by Isaac Paredes, who was also acquired in the same trade with the Cubs to replace Alex Bregman.
Due to the Astros' abundance of infielders, they're having two of them -- Altuve and Smith -- learn to play the outfield.
Altuve is learning left field while Smith is learning right field, giving manager Joe Espada more options and flexibility when he fills out his lineup card this season.
On Friday, Smith joined MLB Network to discuss his transition to the outfield.
"It's honestly been fun," Smith said with a smile. "It's like I'm just playing fetch out there. The goal is just catch the ball. I feel like a kid."
The 22-year-old also noted the differences between the outfield and third base, where the fielder is much closer to the batter and has way less time to react.
"Definitely more laid back (in right field). It's not as intense as the hot corner," Smith said. "I have a lot of fun out there."
While right field may be easier in some respects, it still has its challenges like any other position.
Smith said the toughest part for him has been figuring out which way the ball is going to tail based on the batter, wind, etc.
Right field is entirely new for the former first-round pick who played mostly third base in college and the minors. He did play three games in left field in the Cape Cod League two years ago, but he had no prior experience in right field.
Fortunately, Smith is athletic enough to play almost anywhere and seems to be picking this position up quickly.
He doesn't seem overwhelmed by the experience or learning a new position.
Smith has been dominant at the plate, too.
He's batting .409/.519/.773 with two home runs and seven RBI in 10 games, making a strong case to crack the Opening Day roster.
Smith has only 32 games of minor-league experience, so Houston may send him down for additional seasoning to start the campaign.
He said the team hasn't communicated its plans for him yet, so he's just trying to stay focused and do the best he can.