Astros’ Steady Bullpen Couldn’t Save Team From Missing Postseason
The story of the Houston Astros postseason streak is known by now. When looking back at 2025, it will be defined by the injuries. Both to the rotation and the lineup, the injuries rid the Astros of their best players for large chunks of the season, and they couldn't make up for it.
By far the steadiest aspect of the team was the bullpen. Aside from closer Josh Hader who went down in August, Houston's bullpen was relatively healthy and a 3.70 ERA, the eighth best in baseball. They were also tied for fourth best with 45 saves.
The bullpen kept the Astros in games all season long. It has been the strength of the team for a while, and that doesn't look to change any time soon.
Houston Astros 2025 Rotation in Review
Closer
- LHP Josh Hader (6-2, 2.05 ERA, 48 G, 28 SV, 76 K, 16 BB, 0.854 WHIP)
- RHP Bryan Abreu (3-4, 2.28 ERA, 70 G, 7 SV, 105 K, 31 BB, 1.155 WHIP)
Other Notable Relievers
- LHP Steven Okert (3-2, 3.01 ERA, 68 G, 1 SV, 84 K, 19 BB, 0.893 WHIP)
- LHP Bryan King (5-4, 2.78 ERA, 68 G, 2 SV, 69 K, 11 BB, 1.044 WHIP)
- RHP Kaleb Ort (2-2, 4.89 ERA, 49 G, 1 SV, 49 K, 27 BB, 1.348 WHIP)
- LHP Bennett Sousa (5-1, 2.84 ERA, 44 G, 4 SV, 59 K, 15 BB, 1.026 WHIP)
- RHP Enyel De Los Santos (3-0, 4.03 ERA, 22 G, 24 K, 6 BB, 1.254 WHIP)
Season Notes
Josh Hader was once again one of the best closers in baseball before going down with a left shoulder injury. He led the team in ERA, saves and ERA+ (205). His 2.3 bWAR was the fourth highest of anyone on the team. Once he returns from injury, he will take his place again.
Bryan Abreu was the best Astros reliever after Hader went down and their second-best all together. He threw the most games with 70, led the team with 105 strikeouts and was the closer while Hader was gone. Abreu will likely be the closer of the future for this team.
Steven Okert was signed in the offseason and led the bullpen with 71.2 innings. Overall, he was one of the most reliable Astros relievers and even posted 1.5 bWAR. His WHIP was the second lowest on the team behind Hader.
Bryan King's first full season was terrific. Just another shutdown lefty for Houston, his 68 innings were only behind Okert and Abreu and he had the best walk rate in the bullpen (1.5).
Kaleb Ort ended the season on the 60-day IL with an elbow injury. Before going down, the right-hander had an ERA nearing five and was walking a staggering 5.3 batters per nine. He had the highest ERA in the bullpen.
Bennett Sousa came out of seemingly nowhere to become one of the better relief options this season. The 30-year-old threw 50.2 innings in 44 appearances, struck out 10.5 batters per nine, and had the third most amount of saves on the team.
Enyel De Los Santos joined the team in August after signing as a free agent. He was solid in 22.1 innings, striking out more than a batter per inning and posting a respectable ERA+.
Closer Role
There isn't really much mystery as to who the closer will be. Houston signed Josh Hader to that huge contract so he can continue to close for them for the remainder of his time with the team. The ERA wasn't pretty in year one (3.80), but he still saved 34 games.
He was on track to have an even better year in 2025, improving in all aspects of the game from the previous year, from WHIP to walk rate. His ERA significantly improved as well. The only issue was his injury that wound up being season-ending. If he's back and healthy next year, he'll be the guy.
Should Hader miss any time, though, it's going to be a repeat of 2025. Bryan Abreu will take over the closing duties as he did so excellently this year. After Hader's contract is up, Abreu will be the closer of the future in Houston.
An Early 2026 Bullpen
Hader, Abreu, King, Sousa, Ort, Okert (if re-signed)
Both Okert and De Los Santos are free agents this year. Of the two, it makes more sense to bring Okert back. They would be pretty lefty-heavy, but he was reliable all year and gave them innings on top of that.
The rest of the bullpen shouldn't change much at all. The Astros moved Lance McCullers to the pen late in the season, but that's still to be seen if it will stick.
Otherwise, Hader will be the closer, Abreu will be the set-up/long relief, and King and Sousa slot in right behind them, especially after Sousa's breakout season. As for the back half of the rotation, there are young pitchers who appeared, such as Jayden Murray, who could have a shot at making it next season.
Given that Ort was the weak link this season, he will likely have to earn a job in competition this spring.
One of the best bullpens in baseball expects to stay that way in 2026.