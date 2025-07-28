Astros Top Prospect Jacob Melton Returns From Injured List
The Houston Astros are getting one of their injured players back on Monday.
According to an announcement made by the team, Jacob Melton has been reinstated from the 10-day injured list after he recovered from the sprained ankle he suffered back in mid-June.
This was the corresponding move to Jon Singleton getting designated for assignment, something that was revealed earlier on Monday which came as a surprise.
The Astros also announced that veteran infielder Luis Guillorme cleared waivers and elected to become a free agent instead of accepting his outright assignment to the minors.
Getting Melton back is huge for Houston.
Jake Meyers has also been on the injured list, so the return of their top-ranked prospect who went 7-for-29 with a triple, six RBI and three steals in his first 11 Major League games will be a major boost for their outfield unit.
What's also notable is that the Astros will be running Melton next to Cam Smith on what is expected to be an everyday basis; two players who both have held the distinction of being Houston's No. 1 prospect at one time or another this year.
With that in mind, it will be interesting to see how that tandem looks on the field together for an extended period of time, since they could very well be the future of this franchise.
However, the Astros are also hoping Melton can provide a boost for them right now, as they have started to struggle after so many injuries piled up.
The return of Melton is a good first step in Houston getting back many of their key contributors for the important stretch run of the season, and hopefully he can make an impact immediately.
