Astros Surprisingly Designate Slugger Jon Singleton for Assignment
The Houston Astros made a surprising roster move on Monday afternoon.
As first reported by his wife Linzy on social media, the Astros have designated veteran first baseman Jon Singleton for assignment, as fans await to find out what the reasoning for the move is.
Singleton was not brought back this past offseason after Houston signed Christian Walker to play first base, however, after a minor league deal with the New York Mets did not work out, he came back to the organization.
Signed to another minor league deal in late June by the Astros, the 33-year-old played in 18 games for Triple-A Sugar Land before he was called up following the Isaac Paredes injury.
He played just three games for Houston, including on Sunday against the Athletics where he recorded a hit, which was his first in those three contests.
This was Singleton's third stint with the Astros, and if this proves to be the final one, he will finish his Houston career having played 261 games with a slash line of .201/.303/.352, 29 home runs and 102 RBI.
While Singleton was not able to stick around for the long haul -- at least not during this stint -- Astros fans have become familiar with seeing their former top prospect in a Houston uniform and will be sure to follow wherever his next stop winds up being.
Whether it's with the Astros remains to be seen, though, that appears unlikely at this point.
