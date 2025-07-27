Astros GM Dana Brown Shares Brutal Update on Injured All-Star Isaac Paredes
The Houston Astros have had to deal with a litany of injuries to key contributors throughout the 2025 MLB regular season both in their lineup and on the mound.
Most recently, it was All-Star third baseman Isaac Paredes that joined several of his teammates on the sidelines, being moved to the injured list.
Paredes suffered what has been described as a right hamstring strain to this point, and he has not been seen at the ballpark since the injury occurred on July 19 against the Seattle Mariners.
Unfortunately for the Astros, this injury is more severe than originally believed, according to general manager Dana Brown.
On Sunday afternoon, during the team’s pre-game radio show, he shared that the hamstring injury, “is a little bit more severe than we projected,” via Chandler Rome of The Athletic (subscription required).
That will put even more pressure on Brown to find some more offense ahead of the MLB trade deadline set for July 31 given how many starters are sidelined.
Houston currently has an MLB-high nine positional players on the injured list, with Paredes being the fifth player who was in the starting lineup on Opening Day to be sidelined.
He is seeking a second opinion, which will give the team a better idea of what he is dealing with and a timeline for recovery within the week.
But, there is not much optimism about the current situation.
“It’s tough to be optimistic when you know it’s more severe,” Brown added on the pre-game show on Sunday.
Nothing has been confirmed about the severity of the hamstring injury, but it certainly sounds like the recovery is going to be of the months variety, not days or weeks.
The Astros’ general manager spoke about what the team is looking for ahead of the deadline, and mentioned a left-handed hitter. If that player is an infielder, it is an added bonus.
Infield help is certainly what the team is looking for now with Paredes out along with shortstop Jeremy Pena, second baseman Brendan Rodgers and utility man Luis Guillorme.
Since Paredes has been sidelined, Houston has started Mauricio Dubon at third base in six out of eight games.
