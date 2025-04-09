Astros Trade Longtime Reliever, World Series Hero to Hated NL Rival
The Houston Astros have made a major trade on Tuesday night ahead of their second game of the road series against the Seattle Mariners.
According to an announcement from the team, the Astros have traded away right-handed pitcher and longtime bullpen arm Rafael Montero to the Atlanta Braves along with cash considerations. Houston will receive a player to be named later.
As reported by Mark Bowman of MLB.com, the cash considerations will cover the majority of Montero's sizable $11.5 million Houston salary for 2025.
Prior to the 2023 season, Montero had signed a three-year extension worth a significant $34.5 million on the heels of his World Series heroics.
In a corresponding move to replace Montero on the roster, Houston recalled left-hander Bennett Sousa from Triple-A Sugar Land, though Sousa will not be available to pitch on Tuesday night.
Montero has been with the Astros since the middle of the 2021 season after they acquired him in a trade with the Mariners following Seattle designating him for assignment as he struggled through his 40 appearances with the team.
Upon making four appearances for Houston and giving up just three hits with no earned runs in six innings, he remained with the team in 2022 and would become a huge part of the bullpen.
In 2022, the 34-year-old pitched to a 2.37 ERA and WHIP of 1.024 over 71 appearances, striking out 73 batters in 68.1 innings pitched as well as earning 14 saves.
During that postseason which was his playoff debut, Montero shined with an ERA of 1.93 in 10 appearances including four in the World Series victory over the Philadelphia Phillies alone.
Though he was designated for assignment during the 2024 season, the righty fought his way back to the team and made the big league Opening Day roster following a strong spring.
After getting off to an up and down start this season for the Astros with a 4.50 ERA during his first three appearances, Houston clearly feels it's in their best interest to simply part ways.
Montero will now get a chance to join a bullpen that is clearly in need of some help with the Braves off to a shocking 1-8 start.
Regardless of the way things ended, Montero will likely always be remembered fondly by Astros fans for his contributions over the years including a major role in winning a World Series title.