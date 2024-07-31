Houston Astros Shockingly Designate High-Priced Reliever for Assignment
Coming out of the trade deadline, the Houston Astros didn't make a splashy move like some expected them to, but they were able to accomplish their goal of landing a starting pitcher.
Although that deal cost them a lot, general manager Dana Brown seems to be comfortable with the package they sent out and what Yusei Kikuchi can bring to the team down the stretch.
While that move garnered a lot of the attention, the Astros also made an under-the-radar move to acquire Caleb Ferguson as another relief option.
Because they went out and signed Josh Hader to a massive contract this past offseason, it seemed like their bullpen was accounted for, especially with Ryan Pressly finding his groove in his new role, Bryan Abreu pitching at a high level, and Taylor Scott continuing to dominate.
But like is the case with all contending teams, they clearly felt like they could use another reliever.
Now it seems like they had a plan in mind prior to making the deal for Ferguson as Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports Houston has decided to designate Rafael Montero for assignment.
After being a huge part of the Astros' World Series-winning team in 2022, he signed a three-year, $34.5 million contract to come back and be a key piece of their bullpen. Considering he had a 2.37 ERA across his 71 appearances that season, this looked like a great deal on paper.
On the field, though, it's been a disaster.
Montero posted an ERA of 5.08 across his 68 outings in 2023, looking like a completely different reliever than he had been in the past. But with a FIP of 4.46, there was some hope that positive regression would be coming during this campaign.
So far it hasn't as the right-hander has a 4.70 ERA in 41 appearances. His FIP suggests that number could be even worse as that figure sits at 6.39 on the year.
Houston ultimately felt like he wasn't going to turn his performance around and have decided to designate him for assignment.