Houston Astros Skipper Hints That Demoted High-Priced Reliever Could Return
The Houston Astros have not had their pitching staff put up numbers this season like in year's past.
When they landed Josh Hader, the thought was this bullpen would be the best unit in the league like the Astros have produced previously, but the adjustment for their former closer Ryan Pressly into his new setup role took longer than expected.
That was coupled with some other arms not performing up to their standard.
Rafael Montero was one whose issues were on full display with a 4.70 ERA that caused Houston to outright him to the minors after he was coming off a season where he finished with a 5.08 ERA.
Considering he signed a three-year, $34.5 million contract ahead of 2023, the fact he was no longer part of their Major League bullpen was a huge cause for concern.
However, it sounds like there's a chance he could be getting promoted in the near future.
According to Michael Schwab of The Juice Box Journal, manager Joe Espada has hinted at the possibility of Montero being promoted as part of their September call ups.
The right-hander has performed well in Triple-A, not allowing a single run in his six appearances. Perhaps the most positive sign is he seems to have gotten his control back, only walking one batter compared to his 14 strikeouts in six innings of work, putting his WHIP at 0.67.
His lack of control and low strikeout rate was a huge issue for him this season in the MLB.
In 41 outings, he produced a walk per nine figure that was 4.5, while his strikeout per nine rate was the lowest of his career at 5.4.
If Montero has found his form again, then he will be a major weapon for Houston down the stretch.
When the Astros won the World Series in 2022, he was one of their most reliable relievers with a 2.37 ERA across his 71 outings, lowering that number to 1.93 in his 10 playoff appearances.
Houston already brought back Hector Neris to be apart of this unit for their stretch run, so if Montero can play his way into a role by performing well, then they should have the shutdown backend bullpen they envisioned with Hader, Pressly, Neris, Montero and Bryan Abreu to call upon.