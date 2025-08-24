Astros Use High-Octane Offense To Win Weekend Series Against Orioles
The Houston Astros had an ugly showing in what was a high stakes showdown between American League division leaders when they faced the Detroit Tigers in a three-game set that took place from Aug. 18-20. But not only were the Astros swept by the Tigers, they were outscored by an eye-catching margin of 18-2.
That should have served as a huge wakeup call for the ballclub, as Houston's next series was a four-game stretch against the Baltimore Orioles who, just a week ago, won a set against the Astros in dominating fashion by a score of 23-5.
Houston entered this weekend showdown as losers of five out of their last six contests. But despite the poor form they've had recently, they were able to bounce back and take three out of four against the Orioles where they showcased an offensive explosion that hasn't been seen in a while.
Astros Offense Powers Them To Important Series Win
Putting runs on the board has been easier said than done for the Astros lately. In Houston's last seven losses, have they have been shutout four times and scored no more than two runs in a game. But they looked quite different at the plate in Baltimore, as in their three wins, 26 runs were scored.
Jesús Sánchez was excellent to watch in the opener against the Orioles. He stepped up to bat five times and was perfect on the day, going 5-for-5 with four singles, a double, an RBI and a run scored. Hopefully that gets the outfielder going since it's been a struggle for him since coming to the Astros.
Game 3 was really a fan's dream. There were three homers by Houston in the first inning, with a pair of two-run homers by both Carlos Correa and Victor Caratini that allowed the Astros to outlast the Orioles.
Christian Walker was also phenominal during this set, as the struggling slugger finally flashed his power potential by blasting three home runs in a row to start this series. That will be needed going forward, especially if the pitching staff is going to struggle in the way they did.
If the offense can perform even a sliver of the way they did this series, then they will give themselves a great chance to hold onto the division lead and come away with yet another AL West crown during this incredible era of Astros baseball.
They finally reached 70 wins on the season with their win in Game 1, becoming the last of the division leaders to do so. Now, after wining three out of four, they sit with 72 wins and are hoping to build on this momentum going into their home stretch to close out the month against the Colorado Rockies and Los Angeles Angels.