Carlos Correa Helps Astros Climb out of Hole Against Orioles
The Houston Astros suffered an incredibly dry stretch earlier this week. After four consecutive losses — including a sweep at the hands of the Detroit Tigers — they knew that they had to turn things around to maintain their division lead.
Before facing that three-game set against the Detroit Tigers — which resulted in three humiliating defeats, including two shutouts — the Astros were almost swept clean by the Baltimore Orioles at Daikin Park.
If it weren't for Houston's 5-4 victory during the second matchup against the Orioles last Saturday, Baltimore also would have been it a clean sweep. Less than one week later, the Astros-Orioles saga continues. This time, Houston is seeking redemption in a four-game series at Oriole Park at Camden Yards that started on Thursday.
The Orioles are in last place in the American League East and well out of the playoff hunt. This is the kind of series that Houston must claim a series victory. Doing so will allow the Astros to maintain that division lead over the Seattle Mariners.
Carlos Correa Makes Unbelievable Save
On Thursday, the Orioles sought a litlle redemption in their first game of the series against Baltimore. Simply put, the matchup couldn't have played out any better for Houston.
Since landing back with the Astros this season after a monumental blockbuster trade, 30-year-old shortstop Carlos Correa has been the star of the show. His performance on Thursday night against Baltimore was no different. In a 7-2 victory, Houston kicked off their series on the right foot. The confidence was there, as were the runs early on.
Correa played a major role in the win as he posted two RBI, adding to the Astros' bounceback from the losing streak. This aside, he had one remarkable save in the field that did not go unnoticed. After Astros starter Jason Alexander saw one of his pitches put in play, Correa made a sliding catch into the third-base railing to catch the pop fly.
This was one of the most memorable plays of the game, and unsurprisingly, it all had to do with Correa. He is currently slashing .279/.331/.400 and he doesn't appear to be slowing down. If he keeps up this momentum, the Astros will continue wedging space between themselves and the Seattle Mariners for the division lead.