Should Astros Attempt to Trade Slugging First Baseman?

The Houston Astros have some difficult decisions ahead of them this offseason. They currently have five players making over $20 million, so it will be challenging to pursue quality free agents.

On top of that, ace pitcher Framber Valdez may be on his way out the door. The Astros came up short of the postseason for the first time since 2016, and the clock is ticking on its window to compete.

Could the Astros Trade Christian Walker to Shed Payroll?

Christian Walker's contract is not team-friendly. The first baseman is set to make $20 million in 2026 and 2027. MLB.com's Brian McTaggart reported a few weeks ago that general manager Dana Brown does not intend to trade the 34-year-old, but it would make sense long-term to make this trade happen.

Walker spent eight seasons with the Arizona Diamondbacks before heading to the Astros on a three-year, $60 million contract last December. He was brought in to be the power hitting first baseman that he's been his entire career. He was consistently available, appearing in 154 games, but the numbers took a decline.

His slugging percentage (.421) and OPS (.717) took a hit, while striking out 177 times. After Houston traded for Carlos Correa at the deadline, the Astros took on a lot of money for their veteran infield. It's not going to be easy to trade away an aging first baseman, but some rebuilding teams with money to spend could take a bite.

The Miami Marlins could be a trade candidate for Walker. Miami has been rumored as a team willing to spend, and he could be a solid fit. The Astros will likely have to retain part of his salary in this move. The Marlins likely won't be able to get guys like Pete Alonso or Ryan O'Hearn, so Walker wouldn't be a bad consolation prize.

Another team that could emerge as a candidate is the San Diego Padres. The Padres will likely lose O'Hearn and Luis Arraez in free agency, opening the door at first base. San Diego has emptied the farm system to win a title, but have come up short consistently. The Padres have made desperate moves in their pursuit of success, and Houston can take advantage of that.

Obviously, it's unclear if the Astros will either find a trade partner for Walker or retain him for 2026. Regardless, Brown has to find a way to improve a mediocre offense and get this team back as a playoff contender next year.

