Astros Veteran Catcher Turning Bat Around in Big Way This Season
The Houston Astros have had a very hit-or-miss start to their 2025 season, and injury has been a significant reason as to why they have been unable to gain any momentum.
While they have managed to remain above .500 at this point, they have stuck right around the middle of the pack through the first two months of the season, which has positive and negative connotations tied to it.
One of the more positive things that has begun to occur in recent weeks is that the injuries have opened up doors for more playing time across the roster, and while some players have not been able to step up, others have.
A notable mention for this list has been Victor Caratini, who has shown flashes of elite talent throughout the season so far and has vastly improved compared to last season.
While Jeremy Peña and Jake Meyers are likely the most impressive players in terms of turnaround this season, Caratini has found his stride as well.
With the team being neither exceptional nor bad this season, they have some decisions to make surrounding the roster and how they want to move forward with the players they have.
Caratini could be utilized as a trade option down the stretch, but if they want to compete, having him at this level of success is a positive, no doubt.
How Well Has Victor Caratini Performed in 2025?
Through the first two months of the season, Caratini has played in 36 games, slashing .290/.364/.421 with 12 runs, 10 RBI, three home runs, a 122 OPS+ and 19 strikeouts to eight walks. He has been able to make consistent contact and, at times, has flashed power in his swing, which has allowed him to become an extremely versatile offensive weapon for the Astros.
His defense behind the plate has been marginally concerning at times, though, with Baseball Savant recording him in the 13th percentile in caught stealing above average, 28th percentile in framing, and 4th percentile in pop time.
However, the positive is that he is keeping the ball ahead of him, ranking 62nd percentile in blocks above average with two. This is what allows him to remain useful as a catcher rather than a designated hitter, despite the other negative metrics.
Hopefully, as the season progresses and he gets more playing time, he can figure out some of the other components of his defense. If he can do that, it would allow him to likely become one of the more valuable components to this team, not only this season, but potentially long-term as well.