Astros Veteran Outfielder Has Found His Stride in 2025, Both Hitting and Fielding
The Houston Astros have had an immensely intriguing start to their 2025 campaign, with an 18-18 record putting them in third place among the American League West, it is clear that they have had some ups and downs. The offensive production of the team is one of the keys that has needed to be unlocked, and in recent weeks the team has started to find some momentum at the plate.
This has been driven by a few players, most notably the obvious ones in Jose Altuve and Jeremy Peña, but also there have been some surprise breakouts, specifically from their four-year veteran outfielder Jake Meyers. Meyers enters his fifth season as an Astro in 2025, having never broken the 2.0 WAR mark, and in recent years has been primarily hitting with a batting average between .220 and .230.
2025 is different, though, and in a big way, as not only is Meyers really showing what he can do on offense, but his production in the field has also been spectacular. After a historic showing recently, let's take a look at his season overall so far.
How has Jake Meyers Improved Compared to Previous Years?
Statistically, Meyers has been one of the best offensive producers for Houston this year, slashing .297/.351/.426 with 15 runs, 13 RBI, two home runs, 43 total bases, and 22 strikeouts to nine walks in 35 games played. This is a huge jump in many categories compared to previous seasons for him, and when looking into the more advanced analytics, there is not a particularly clear reason why.
Some of the more notable metrics he has shown positive developments in, according to Baseball Savant, are average exit velocity (75th percentile - 91.2 MPH) and squared-up percentage (77th percentile, 29.4%). These two statistics are key to offensive production, no doubt, as hitting the ball at the right time and making hard contact are ultimately two of the three major components of getting hits, with the third being launch angle.
The most impressive part of his game has been on the opposite side of the ball, though, in center field, where despite generally low arm value and arm strength metrics, he has produced four outs above average, good for the 96th percentile in the MLB. This is unprecedented as his arm has not been considered spectacular, with a 23rd percentile arm value and a 35th percentile arm strength, meaning much of his ability to get outs is coming from decision making and routes taken to the ball.
He has been one of the most impressive players for the Astros overall this year, and if he continues to produce both at the plate and in the field, he could find himself as a cornerstone of the team long-term.