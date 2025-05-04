Houston Astros Center Fielder Makes History With Shocking Offensive Performance
The Houston Astros entered this season with a potential need in center field because of questions surrounding their offensive output there, but that should no longer be considered a need.
Of all players to be carrying the load offensively, few would assume that it would be Jake Meyers getting the job done.
Meyers just had the best game of his career and single-handedly helped the Astros take down the Chicago White Sox.
The 28-year-old went 4-for-4 at the plate with two home runs, a triple and a double. He drove in seven of Houston's eight total runs and was a single away from the cycle.
With that performance, Meyers enters the history books as he is now tied for the franchise record with 13 total bases in the game.
He is tied with some of the best hitter's the team has ever seen. Yordan Alvarez, Jeff Bagwell, Joe Morgan, Morgan Ensberg and Lee May are the others to have reached that mark.
That is some fantastic company and some names that few ever expected to see Meyers lumped in with.
He has been one of the best defensive center fielder's in all of baseball throughout his career, and that is still the case, but he was never known for his bat.
He had a career .228/.292/.371 slash line with 11 stolen bases. While he still hasn't had a fantastic year at the plate, he has at least been getting on base more.
Today's game bring him up to a .295/.337/.443 slash line on the season. That is obviously a little inflated having just come off of the monster outing, but he will certainly take it.
Entering the day, he had a .262/.308/.310 slash line. He had not had a home run on the year, which was really holding him back.
His spot in the lineup is safe thanks to his glove, but no one will complain about him looking like a net-positive at the plate either.
Meyers is certainly on-pace to have the most WAR of his career, as he already had 0.6 coming into the game. He set a new high last season with 1.7.
As a whole, the Astros offense has been quite underwhelming. Players like Alvarez and Yainer Diaz are having career-worst campaigns. Cam Smith has had some growing pains.
Having Meyers perform like he has been at times is a much-need reprieve. The 29-year-old will look to build upon this performance and use that confidence to make this a career year.