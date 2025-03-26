Astros Youngster Has Tearful Reaction After Learning Major League Fate
With MLB ballclubs making a few finishing roster touches ahead of this week's long-awaited MLB opening day, dozens of players around the league anxiously await news about their potential spot in the show.
One of these was 22-year-old Houston Astros youngster Cam Smith, one of the league's fastest-rising prospects who maintained a dominant .342/.419/.711 slash line this spring after arriving from the Chicago Cubs.
Smith's stellar showing was enough to earn him a spot on the Astros' Opening Day roster, and manager Joe Espada made sure that Tuesday's announcement was one he'd never forget.
Espada invited Smith's mom, Stephanie Hocza, to reveal the news before she quickly went over to hug her son, who was visibly in tears.
The Athletic reporter Chandler Rome added that the organization contacted Hocza on Monday and arranged for her to fly out that evening.
Espada preempted this reveal with a speech about the significance of his news, building the tension for Smith's emotional reaction.
"My dream was, one day when I become a Major League manager, I wanted to make this special for someone," Espada said. "And I'm about to do that. If someone tells you that you're going to the big leagues, who would be the first person you would call? I'd say my mom, my dad, my family, because I think you want to share it with someone who has been there for you from day one: Little League, travel ball, good days, bad days. So we're about to do that right now."
Smith was drafted in the first round of last year's MLB draft by the Cubs after a tremendous collegiate career at Florida State.
He quickly made the jump from Single-A to Double-A after just 27 games.
He arrived in Houston as part of the high-profile Kyle Tucker trade and will be featured on the Astros' regular-season squad from Game 1 this season, a rapid ascension that is one of the fastest call ups of all time.