Astros Youngster Has Tearful Reaction After Learning Major League Fate

Emotion overcame Cam Smith when he learned about the Houston Astros' roster decision.

Declan Walsh

Feb 27, 2025; Port St. Lucie, Florida, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Cam Smith (90) hits a single against the New York Mets during the fourth inning at Clover Park.
/ Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
With MLB ballclubs making a few finishing roster touches ahead of this week's long-awaited MLB opening day, dozens of players around the league anxiously await news about their potential spot in the show.

One of these was 22-year-old Houston Astros youngster Cam Smith, one of the league's fastest-rising prospects who maintained a dominant .342/.419/.711 slash line this spring after arriving from the Chicago Cubs.

Smith's stellar showing was enough to earn him a spot on the Astros' Opening Day roster, and manager Joe Espada made sure that Tuesday's announcement was one he'd never forget.

Espada invited Smith's mom, Stephanie Hocza, to reveal the news before she quickly went over to hug her son, who was visibly in tears.

The Athletic reporter Chandler Rome added that the organization contacted Hocza on Monday and arranged for her to fly out that evening.

Espada preempted this reveal with a speech about the significance of his news, building the tension for Smith's emotional reaction.

"My dream was, one day when I become a Major League manager, I wanted to make this special for someone," Espada said. "And I'm about to do that. If someone tells you that you're going to the big leagues, who would be the first person you would call? I'd say my mom, my dad, my family, because I think you want to share it with someone who has been there for you from day one: Little League, travel ball, good days, bad days. So we're about to do that right now."

Smith was drafted in the first round of last year's MLB draft by the Cubs after a tremendous collegiate career at Florida State.

He quickly made the jump from Single-A to Double-A after just 27 games.

He arrived in Houston as part of the high-profile Kyle Tucker trade and will be featured on the Astros' regular-season squad from Game 1 this season, a rapid ascension that is one of the fastest call ups of all time.

Declan Walsh is an MLB Writer for On SI and has previously covered women’s basketball for NCAA.com and served as a trending writer for 247Sports. He graduated from the University of Florida in 2023 and completed undergraduate internships at The Palm Beach Post and Sports Illustrated. Declan grew up in the very real central New Jersey and now lives in Philadelphia. You can follow him on Twitter @declanaw.

