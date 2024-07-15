Blockbuster Houston Astros Trade Proposal Would Finally Land Rumored Target
The Houston Astros have been in the mix for a couple of the top first basemen at the upcoming MLB trade deadline, but one big fish is starting to look more likely than the others.
With reports that Houston has been in contact with the New York Mets about star slugger Pete Alonso, it's time to circle him as the top player on the wishlist.
To make conversations with New York easier, FanSided's Zach Pressnell came up with a trade package that would be hard to turn down.
The deal would see the Mets send Alonso to the Astros in exchange for a haul of shortstop Brice Matthews, outfielder Zach Cole and right-handed pitcher Miguel Ullola.
It's a lot to give up from an already thin farm system, but Houston is becoming that desperate for an upgrade at first base.
So far this year, the Astros have gotten a .210/.283/.324 slashing line with 10 home runs and 40 RBI out of players at first. That spot in the lineup is supposed to be more reliable at the plate, given it's usually where sluggers are stashed on defense.
Alonso would be an instant upgrade in almost every sense of the word.
So far in 2024, he's slashing a .240/.319/.454 line with 19 home runs and 51 RBI. That's even with a slow start to the year. He's on his way this third-straight and fourth total All-Star appearance.
He would be tied with Yordan Alvarez and Kyle Tucker on the team with long balls as well as just one behind Alvarez in terms of RBI. His production would be welcome on a team that has already fought back from a dreadful start.
The 29-year-old would just be a stopgap at the position, though, unless the team makes resigning him at the end of the year when he heads to the open market.
In terms of what they're giving up, it may be a lot for a rental, but Alonso's addition could push them over the edge in a playoff run.
Matthews is one of the highest-upside bats in the farm system and No. 3 in their pipeline. He was their first round selection out of Nebraska during the 2023 MLB draft. The 22-year-old is slashing .276/.397/.481 in the minors this season, but has struggled since reaching Double-A.
Cole is right behind Matthews, but still a top-five prospect. The 23-year-old has good defensive tools across all outfield spots but needs to continue to show improvements at the pate.
Ullola is a flame-throwing pitcher that looks to finally be figuring it out in the minors. He's transitioned solidly to Double-A, cutting down on hits allowed and maintaining his high strikeout numbers.
Getting just a third of a season for three intriguing pitchers a lot, but could be what it take for the Astros to secure their top option.