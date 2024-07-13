Houston Astros Have Discussed Two Huge Trades with Mets
The Houston Astros have been a great story throughout the course of the 2024 MLB season. Despite going through many injury issues and facing adversity, the team has remained competitive.
In fact, as of right now, the Astros hold a 49-44 record and are just two games behind the Seattle Mariners in the race for the American League West division.
With the success they have found recently, Houston is widely expected to get aggressive at the MLB trade deadline later this month. The Astros will try to add more talent to become a more serious contender.
According to Jim Bowden of The Athletic, Houston has shown interest in pulling off a major trade with the New York Mets. They are targeting two potential players in those discussions.
Those two players are Pete Alonso and Luis Severino.
"Astros GM Dana Brown has made it clear to other front offices that he’s focused on adding a veteran starter and an impactful long- or short-term solution at first base. He’s talked to the Mets about Luis Severino and Pete Alonso, and has discussed Christian Walker with the Diamondbacks, Cody Bellinger with the Cubs and Andrew Vaughn with the White Sox."
At this point in the season, the Mets don't appear to be a team that would prefer to sell. However, it is fairly clearly that they aren't going to be a World Series contender.
That being said, New York is 47-45 and are trying to claw back into contention themselves.
While a trade may not be extremely likely, both players would be perfect fits for the Astros.
Alonso has had yet another solid season in 2024. He has played in 92 games, batting .243/.322/.455 to go along with 18 home runs and 49 RBI. Those numbers would be a massive upgrade for Houston at the first base position.
As for Severino, he would be a very solid addition to the rotation for the Astros. He has started 18 games, compiling a 6-3 record to go along with a 3.78 ERA, a 1.19 WHIP, and 109.2 innings pitched. Severino may not be a superstar, but he's a great mid-rotation starter.
Both players would be ideal targets. They may not end up being available, but pursuing them is a wise decision.
It will be interesting to see what the trade deadline has in store for Houston. They seem to be ready to get very active in trade discussions. Clearly, the Mets are a team to watch as a potential trade partner.