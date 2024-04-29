Is New York Mets Star a Fit for Houston Astros?
The Houston Astros finally made a decision with Jose Abreu. Joining the team last offseason, the 37-year-old has played some of the worst baseball of his career.
2023 was a tough year for Abreu, but he figured it out for parts of the season and the hope was for him to carry that over to 2024. When he's at his best, the former MVP winner has been a steady addition to any lineup he's ever been in.
During the 2024 season, that's been the complete opposite. Abreu's currently slashing .099/.156/.113 with zero home runs. While it's tough to put the blame on one player as the Astros as a whole have struggled, he hasn't helped the team in any sort of way.
Houston called up Joey Loperfido, a first baseman with 13 home runs already in the minors. Loperfido, a Philadelphia native, has 52 home runs and an OPS of .886 in his 1,029 career minor league at-bats.
While he could come up and provide the Astros with what they need out of a first baseman, there could be a proven option that gets dealt around the trade deadline who can make an impact.
That player is Pete Alonso, the New York Mets first baseman. Alonso, set to hit free agency after the season, has been the best power hitter in baseball since he entered the league. In every full season the 29-year-old has played in, he's belted at last 37 home runs. That includes a season with 53 and two seasons with 40-plus.
Alonso hit his 200th home run over the weekend, doing so in less than six seasons.
While the Mets have played better than expected and could be in the mix for a postseason bid, it'd be a disaster from the front office not to move him if they don't believe they can re-sign him in the offseason.
Houston would take a risk but if they get back on track here and have a chance to make the postseason, it's not the craziest idea.