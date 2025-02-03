Boston Red Sox Don't Seem Willing To Meet Asking Price of Houston Astros Star
It's been an agonizing wait for the Houston Astros and their fans when it comes to what Alex Bregman will decide to do this offseason.
At one point, there was enough momentum surrounding the star third baseman that it seemed like a signing was imminent at some point during the latter parts of January, but like has been the case throughout his free agency, patience is being exhibited.
Right now, the Astros don't need Bregman.
They addressed their opening at third base by acquiring Isaac Paredes as part of the Kyle Tucker trade package. And with Christian Walker now signed to take over at first base, both corner infield spots are taken care of going forward.
However, the team still has interest in bringing back the franchise cornerstone.
Not only is he one of the best players at his position, but he's also invaluable as a leader in the clubhouse.
Houston reportedly still has their original offer on the table, something Bregman isn't looking for when it comes to total amount of money, AAV and the length of the deal.
He apparently is fielding offers from the other teams who have been interested in him throughout the offseason, but it seems like nobody is meeting the asking price he and his agent are looking for or else he would have signed something.
Add the Boston Red Sox into the column of not being willing to meet Bregman's asking price.
"Part of the problem is Bregman is seeking a deal of six years or so. The Red Sox reportedly were willing to go up to four years, which would allow them to shift some players around the diamond, but six years makes it tough," reported Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic.
That certainly won't get it done.
He wouldn't turn down a reunion with the only franchise he's known in his professional career for an offer that's worse than what the Astros are willing to give him.
So, Houston still seems to be hanging around these negotiations with a strong chance of re-signing him based on others not wanting to pay the contract he's looking for either.