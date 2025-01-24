Houston Astros 'Showing Significant Interest' in Reunion With Alex Bregman
The Houston Astros and Alex Bregman reunion rumors continue to pick up steam.
At the beginning of the offseason, it looked like the two sides were destined to part ways when the offer made by the front office was significantly lower than what the star third baseman and his agent were looking to receive.
But when he remained unsigned as teams around the league started filling out their rosters, there were some questions if he would even get the deal the Astros originally extended him.
To the credit of Dana Brown and the front office, Houston didn't wait around to see what Bregman was going to decide, opting to become aggressive by moving Kyle Tucker out of town to get back a potential replacement at the hot corner, another pitching option and a star prospect.
Following the signing of Christian Walker, a potential reunion with their star looked all but over.
Then, manager Joe Espada made an interesting comment about the team being open to Bregman returning, also dropping a nugget that the two sides were still in communication.
While that could have just been the "right thing to say," apparently there is a little more behind that.
On the heels of it being reported there are two serious offers on the table for Bregman, Jon Heyman of The New York Post, reported the Astros are believed to be "showing significant interest" in a reuniting with their two-time World Series champion.
If Houston is able to get something done, that completely changes the outlook of their chances to compete for a championship in 2025 and beyond.
Of course, they would have to figure out where everyone would play.
There was an absurd notion that Jose Altuve would move into left field, something that continues to get floated around as a possibility no matter how ridiculous that is.
However, that's a problem the organization would likely more than love to have.
What progresses from this will be seen, but there seems to be a real chance that Bregman returns to the Astros after all.