Boston Red Sox Linked to Houston Astros Left-Hander in MLB Free Agency
There looks to be a real possibility that the Houston Astros will lose Yusei Kikuchi in free agency. The left-hander threw well during his short stint with the Astros, but his career numbers aren't exactly promising.
With Houston having multiple other needs in their rotation and lineup, it wouldn't be the most surprising thing to see them add others for a cheaper price.
However, there's also a strong argument on why they need to bring the Japan native back.
Kikuchi, even if he doesn't throw as well as he did in the second half of the season, has thrown in at least 157.0 innings in three of the past four years, which is valuable for an Astros team that lacked depth on the mound.
Despite the reasons for re-signing him, there seems to be a good chance he won't return to the ball club in the winter.
If he doesn't, Patrick McAvoy of Sports Illustrated believes the Boston Red Sox should consider signing him.
"Boston needs at least one more starter – preferably a left-handed hurler – and has made it known that it isn’t going to be afraid to spend this winter. The Red Sox have a chance to make some noise in 2025 and adding more pitching only will help that fact... The Red Sox need to add a lefty to the mix because they don’t have a left-hander currently in their arsenal. Boston should be looking for someone that fits that bill this winter and one player who should be on its wish list is Houston Astros pitcher Yusei Kikuchi."
Losing Kikuchi wouldn't be the end-all-be-all for Houston. If some of their other arms return healthy in 2025, they look to be set on the mound. Still, that remains a big question.
While they could afford to lose him if things go well, losing him to the Red Sox could become an issue. Boston is expected to spend heavily in the offseason, so the Astros would have to think about that.
They haven't been a threat to them over the past few campaigns, but that could change in the blink of an eye if their ownership is willing to start spending money on talented free agents.
The best scenario would be to bring him back on a favorable deal, but it's unlikely how realistic that is.
If not, losing him to a National League team wouldn't be the worst outcome.