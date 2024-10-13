Red Sox Should Land Astros $36 Million All-Star As Top Option
It’s clear that the Boston Red Sox are going to add to the starting rotation this winter.
Boston needs at least one more starter – preferably a left-handed hurler – and has made it known that it isn’t going to be afraid to spend this winter. The Red Sox have a chance to make some noise in 2025 and adding more pitching only will help that fact.
As nice as it would be to add someone like Corbin Burnes in free agency, Boston doesn’t necessarily need to add the top free agent this winter. Boston is building something special and already has the makings of a solid rotation in Tanner Houck, Brayan Bello, Kutter Crawford, and Lucas Gioltio. Giolito signed last year and has an option for the 2025 season, and the heavy expectation is that he will be back.
The Red Sox need to add a lefty to the mix because they don’t have a left-hander currently in their arsenal. Boston should be looking for someone that fits that bill this winter and one player who should be on its wish list is Houston Astros pitcher Yusei Kikuchi.
He will be a free agent after landing a three-year, $36 million deal with the Toronto Blue Jays ahead of the 2022 campaign. Kikuchi was traded to Houston and now will be a free agent at the end of the season.
Kikuchi was solid overall in 2024 and had a 4.05 ERA overall in 32 starts. That doesn’t necessarily jump off the page, but he had a 2.70 ERA in 10 starts after joining Houston. He has All-Star upside and at least would give the Red Sox a left-handed option without breaking the bank. Boston could sign him and have plenty of money left over to bolster the offense and bullpen.
Why not take a chance on him?
