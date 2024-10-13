Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox Should Land Astros $36 Million All-Star As Top Option

How will the Red Sox handle this upcoming offseason?

Patrick McAvoy

Apr 21, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of a Houston Astros hat and glove in the dugout against the Atlanta Braves in the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Apr 21, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of a Houston Astros hat and glove in the dugout against the Atlanta Braves in the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
It’s clear that the Boston Red Sox are going to add to the starting rotation this winter.

Boston needs at least one more starter – preferably a left-handed hurler – and has made it known that it isn’t going to be afraid to spend this winter. The Red Sox have a chance to make some noise in 2025 and adding more pitching only will help that fact.

As nice as it would be to add someone like Corbin Burnes in free agency, Boston doesn’t necessarily need to add the top free agent this winter. Boston is building something special and already has the makings of a solid rotation in Tanner Houck, Brayan Bello, Kutter Crawford, and Lucas Gioltio. Giolito signed last year and has an option for the 2025 season, and the heavy expectation is that he will be back.

The Red Sox need to add a lefty to the mix because they don’t have a left-hander currently in their arsenal. Boston should be looking for someone that fits that bill this winter and one player who should be on its wish list is Houston Astros pitcher Yusei Kikuchi.

He will be a free agent after landing a three-year, $36 million deal with the Toronto Blue Jays ahead of the 2022 campaign. Kikuchi was traded to Houston and now will be a free agent at the end of the season.

Kikuchi was solid overall in 2024 and had a 4.05 ERA overall in 32 starts. That doesn’t necessarily jump off the page, but he had a 2.70 ERA in 10 starts after joining Houston. He has All-Star upside and at least would give the Red Sox a left-handed option without breaking the bank. Boston could sign him and have plenty of money left over to bolster the offense and bullpen.

Why not take a chance on him?

Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

