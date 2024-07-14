Brewers Designated Former Houston Astros Ace for Assignment
Dallas Keuchel, the former Houston Astros ace who won the 2015 Cy Young award, was designated for assignment by the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday, putting him a position to hit free agency once again.
The move was posted to the MLB transactions log.
The 36-year-old left-hander can now be claimed by another team off waivers, or the Brewers can trade him to another team. If he clears waivers, the Brewers can re-sign him to a minor-league deal or Keuchel can opt to be a free agent.
The Brewers acquired Keuchel from the Seattle Mariners on June 25 in a cash trade. He had signed a minor-league deal with the Mariners in April and in May, the second time after Seattle released him.
Milwaukee was in need of a spot starter due to injuries and Keuchel fit in with four starts, during which he did not figure in a decision. In 16.2 innings he struck out 11 and walked eight while batters hit .329 against him.
His last start with the Brewers against Washington on Saturday saw him allow three earned runs on eight hits in three innings.
It’s been a rough run for Keuchel since he left Atlanta after the 2019 season to sign a three-year, $55 million deal with the Chicago White Sox. While he went 6-2 with a 1.99 ERA in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, he followed that with a 9-9 2021 with a 5..28 ERA as he struggled with a back injury.
He didn’t finish the 2022 season with Chicago as the White Sox designated him for assignment after he had a 7.88 ERA in eight starts.
From there, Keuchel bounced around, signing with Arizona, Texas, Minnesota, Seattle and Milwaukee on minor-league deals. He’s never re-captured the form that he had in Houston, as he’s pitched in just 20 games since leaving the White Sox.
Keuchel broke in with Houston in 2012 after he was selected by the Astros in the seventh round of the 2009 MLB Draft out of Arkansas.
Once he reached the Majors, he quickly became an integral part of the Astros’ rebuild, which led to its first World Series title in 2017.
His Cy Young season in 2015 saw him go 20-8 for Houston with a 2.48 ERA, as he led the American League win in wins, shutouts, innings pitched and WHIP. He also struck out 216. He also finished fifth in AL MVP voting.
With Houston he went 76-63 with a 3.66 ERA. The two-time All-Star and five-time Gold Glove winner has a career record of 103-92 with a 4.04 ERA.