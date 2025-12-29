This Underrated Astros Catching Prospect Is Setup for 2026 Breakout

The Houston Astros farm system has multiple notable catching prospects within their MLB Pipeline top 30. Between Walker Janek, Jancel Villarroel, and their recent seventh round draft pick Jase Mitchell, there's no shortage of quality catching talent.

One catching prospect from that group that was left out is currently ranked as the No. 18 overall prospect in Houston's system by MLB Pipeline. Will Bush, a former 16th round pick back in the 2023 MLB draft, is a catcher and first base prospect that could be up next for a breakout in the Astros farm.

Standing at 6-foot-4 and 235 pounds, the JUCO product and Dallas native could make for an amazing home-grown story for Houston. The 21-year-old left-handed hitter is graded with an above-average arm defensively, with average power to pair.

However, after a strong 2025 campaign between High-A and Double-A, Bush has shown that he may have more power in the tank than originally assessed. While he hasn't hit for an average above .229 in a full season, the uptick in power has made Bush an intriguing prospect to follow in 2026.

In 97 games in 2025, Bush slashed .229/.361/.416, with a .777 OPS. He raised his slugging percentage from .355 in 2024 to his .416 mark in 2025. He hit more than 10 home runs for the first time in his professional career, with 15 this past season.

Over his last 4 games, C Will Bush is 6-for-12 with 3 HR and 5 BB.



Bush has an OPS of .881 in 32 games with @GoTourists this season. pic.twitter.com/JoZHIcTfl3 — Astros Player Development (@AstrosPlayerDev) May 30, 2025

Bush paired his 15 homers with 16 doubles, tallying 47 runs batted in, and 58 walks to 105 strikeouts. After posting great production in High-A, Bush received a promotion to Double-A Corpus Christi. He'd play in 24 games at the level to end his 2025 season.

In his first 99 plate appearances at Double-A, Bush slashed .175/.333/.338, walking at a 14.1% clip, recording his final three home runs of the year. Despite not having an amazing slashline, he was still ranked as a league-average hitter in his brief cup of coffee in the upper levels of the minor leagues.

With the versatility on defense to play both behind the plate and at the first base corner, Bush not only has shown value with the bat but also with the glove. If he can adjust more to the Double-A level in 2026, he could very well be due for a breakout season.

With the offseason still in full swing, it's not entirely out of the question for the Astros to make another trade. If that's the case, Bush's name could be a potential prospect brought up if a team is looking for a promising young catcher who can play multiple spots on the field.

