Former Astros Ace Framber Valdez Wants To Participate In WBC

The World Baseball Classic is set to go underway in March 2026 and teams from each country are outlining their players. The deadline to finalize each 30-man roster is February 3rd, 2026.

For the Dominican Republic Team, they are still looking to invite DR players who can make a significant impact on the squad and boost their chances of winning the championship.

Throughout the WBC history, Team DR has won two championships, but fell short in 2023, losing in the first round. This Team DR squad is managed by future Hall of Famer in Albert Pujols with an offense featuring the likes of Juan Soto, Ketel Marte, Manny Machado, Junior Caminero, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., and Fernando Tatis Jr.

On the pitching side, it needs work in the starting rotation. So far, possible suitors in Sandy Alcantara and Brayan Bello are in the mix. They might be getting some more help, with former Houston Astros ace and current free agent Framber Valdez.

Framber Valdez Wants To Play For Team DR

Adding Valdez to a stacked team in DR is a no-brainer. And it seems like he is also thinking the same thing. According to Tenchy Rodriguez, on his Spanish podcast titled Fiebruces Radio Show. He mentions in Spanish that RHP Freddy Peralta has bowed out of Team DR and Framber Valdez, "signed or not" is interested in playing for Team DR.

Why Adding Framber Helps Team DR

Having Valdez on Team DR could solidify his case for a large contract, given he performs well. The former Astro has yet to sign a contract with an MLB team, and there are less than three months until Opening Day on March 25th.

The 31-year-old southpaw finished the 2025 MLB season going 13-11 with a 3.66 ERA, a 1.24 WHIP in 31 starts, pitching to 192 innings.

Yes, he's had better numbers in seasons past, but he is still a workhorse of a pitcher, going at least 192 innings in three of the last four seasons. If Pujols and general manager Nelson Cruz decide to add him on the roster, then this will further solidify the rotation.

Valdez adds more firepower, durability, and extensive postseason experience in a high-intensity tournament where every game counts.

Valdez' Trouble With Emotions

However, Valdez is known to be a headcase when it comes to managing emotions on the mound, especially in his last season with the Astros. His bittersweet departure from Houston consisted of a few questionable incidents describing his temperance on the field, along with remarks about his teammates.

One notable incident happened during a start when a ball in play expected to be a single was hit to the outfield and the outfielder played too deep in center field, resulting in a double. Valdez criticized the right fielder and wanted more input on shifts.

Another flashpoint was when he crossed up battery mate Cesar Salazar, striking his body with a fastball after frustratingly giving up a grand slam to Yankees outfielder Trent Grisham.

Given these recent outbursts, the two-time All-Star can still show up in a playoff environment, and would be a massive addition to the DR roster.

Plus, he'll likely be pitching to his former catcher, Yainer Diaz, who is also on the team.

