Can Astros Get Out of Toronto With a Series Win Over Blue Jays?
A pair of American League division leaders are battling it out right now in Canada. The Houston Astros are taking on the Toronto Blue Jays and now have a split series going into the finale on Thursday. Both teams are clinging to the top spot in their respected divisions, so the stakes are high and both are desperate for wins.
After dropping game one in a disappointing fashion the ballclub bounced back and took a close match 3-2 to even up the three-game stretch. Going into the belly of the beast that is Rogers Centre is incredibly challenging. The Blue Jays are arguably the best team in baseball on their own field and it will say a lot about their ability to compete in the postseason if they can get there.
A Look into Game Three
Cristian Javier and Kevin Gausman are the probable starting pitchers for Houston and Toronto, respectively. Javier has only made five starts this season as he was recovering from Tommy John surgery. He didn't return to a Major League mound until Aug. 11 and is struggling to find his groove. The Astros need him to look like the pitcher they have seen for the majority of his career. Luckily, the Jays offense is struggling with the loss of Bo Bichette.
Gausman definitely has the upper hand and the Astros need him not to look like himself. The Blue Jay has finished 21 innings in his last three starts and only allowed six earned runs. But the Astros offense is starting to look strong, especially Carlos Correa who has been one of the top performers this series. Correa is 3-for-7 in the first two games with two home runs, four RBI, a walk and two runs.
This series is coming down to a must watch. There were questions whether Houston could compete with the top teams after the embarrassing showcase they put on against the Detroit Tigers last month. But this series is helping to put that series behind them. If nothing else, the Astros won't be swept at the hands of the Blue Jays as they hunt for their 80th win on the season.
The Seattle Mariners have been right on the Astros' tail for the division for the last two months, but now so are the Texas Rangers. Every game matters especially with their upcoming schedule. Houston will finish up their road trip with the Atlanta Braves and then immediately return home to take on both teams chasing them for the division.