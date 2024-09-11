Can the Houston Astros Find Way To Overcome Major Voids in Their Lineup?
The Houston Astros have done a wonderful job this season overcoming what was a disastrous start to the 2024 campaign.
They trailed the Seattle Mariners by double-digit games in June. Analysts wondered if this was the year management opted to break up the core and start anew.
Anyone who predicted the demise of the Astros was premature. Since July 1st, they have tied with the Detroit Tigers for the best record in the American League at 35-25.
They have found their form and look capable of extending their ALCS streak to eight years. A big reason for their turnaround is the success of their pitching staff.
The Yusei Kikuchi deadline addition from the Toronto Blue Jays has paid major dividends. The team was mocked for the deal originally, but he has been excellent with Houston being undefeated when he takes the mound.
Hunter Brown and Spencer Arrighetti have been excellent as well. With Framber Valdez, Justin Verlander and Ronel Blanco also in the mix, this is a deep and talented starting rotation Joe Espada has to work with.
The Astros will need that production on the mound to continue because their lineup isn’t as potent as in years past.
In the opinion of Jim Bowden of The Athletic, the most concerning thing for Houston down the stretch is the lack of production from first base and the outfield.
“The Astros are in good shape to hold off the Mariners and win the AL West, and they’re doing it with a rebuilt rotation, a strong bullpen and contributions from superstars such as Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman and Yordan Alvarez. However, this team isn’t perfect as it has lacked offensive production from first base and the outfield all year, which has hurt Houston in close games,” the former MLB executive wrote.
Jose Abreu was a disaster at first base to start the season. Jon Singleton has been better than he was, but the production at the other hot corner is still underwhelming.
In the outfield, Jake Meyers and Chas McCormick are not getting the job done either. Both are sporting batting averages under .230 and have below-league-average OPS+ numbers at 88 and 61, respectively.
Bowden did like the team adding veterans Jason Heyward and Ben Gamel to the mix for some insurance. But, the only thing that will save this outfield is Kyle Tucker returning and continuing the torrid pace he had before his shin injury.