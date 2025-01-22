Chicago Cubs Have Shown Trade Interest in Houston Astros Reliever
The Houston Astros have made Ryan Pressly available this winter.
The right-hander has been an important piece to the Astros bullpen in recent years, dating back to when he joined the team in 2018, but to give the ball club financial flexibility and more, he could be on his way out.
According to Chandler Rome of The Athletic, teams are interested. He reported on Wednesday the Chicago Cubs are among the teams showing interest in the two-time All-Star.
"The Cubs are among the teams that have shown interest in acquiring Ryan Pressly, who is still being very actively shopped by the Astros."
The Cubs have one of the better farm systems in baseball, but given Pressly is 36 years old and only has one season left on his contract, Houston shouldn't expect to get much back for him.
Rome said as much, writing that fans should "temper" their expectations on a return.
"I think you need to temper your expectations for any potential return for Pressly, especially if a team takes on most of his contract."
Despite the Cubs likely not sending anything of substance back to the Astros, this could be a trade that works out for both sides.
For Pressly, too, he should welcome a trade to Chicago.
He lost his closer role to Josh Hader a campaign ago but would have an opportunity to close games if he played for the Cubs.
Is that what he's looking for at this stage in his career?
That remains uncertain, but the World Series champion had been a closer for four straight years before last season and might want to be back in that role with him hitting the free agency market next winter.