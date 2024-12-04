Houston Astros Have 'Discussed' Trading Right-Handed Reliever Ryan Pressly
With a need to improve and not many ways to accomplish that, the Houston Astros find themselves in an interesting position.
It feels like the organization is somewhere in the middle with the current roster, and that's one of the worst places to be.
Outside of a few players, there aren't many realistic trade candidates on the Astros roster, either. They could move their star players, which no one wants to do, but outside of that, it isn't like Houston has a surplus of guys who could be dealt.
According to Chandler Rome of The Athletic, members of the Astros front office have said they plan to get "creative" when it comes to how they operate this offseason.
The insider added that Houston is looking to make trades and has "discussed" dealing right-handed reliever Ryan Pressly.
He has a $14 million salary and could help them get a prospect or two in a deal while also taking his cost off the books.
"Brown and his lieutenants have already discussed moving setup man Ryan Pressly and his $14 million salary. That it has even been floated within the industry may signal Brown’s willingness to make the sort of 'creative' move he alluded to earlier this winter," Rome wrote.
The issue, however, is that moving Pressly doesn't guarantee much of a return.
Maybe a team would give up a mid-tier prospect or two for him, but he's aging and is coming off a down campaign. Perhaps not working as a closer hurt his flow a bit, but this would be the worst time to trade him since his value is lower than ever.
There are also other challenges in moving the veteran.
"Pressly’s age, no-trade clause and uneven 2024 season will complicate any potential trade discussions."
The Astros will have to hope a contending team is willing to overpay for a reliever. When Pressly was at his best, he was a sub-2.35 ERA arm and a very valuable piece to a Houston bullpen that competed for the World Series every year.
That shouldn't be out of the question, either.
If a team would be willing to give him a full-time closer role, Pressly might be willing to waive his no-trade clause, too.
It seems like a lot has to happen this winter for the Astros, and that's never a good thing.
The front office has plenty of work to do, and the early signs haven't been great.