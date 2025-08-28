Christian Walker's Power Has Arrived for Astros at Perfect Time
The Houston Astros believed they had found the answer to their longstanding first base issues this past winter when they signed Christian Walker to a lucrative three-year, $60 million contract.
After winning three Gold Glove Awards in a row while putting up three straight seasons where he hit 25-plus home runs and had 80-plus RBI, the combination of adding defense and slugging at that position was too enticing for the Astros to turn down.
Unfortunately, Walker had not performed up to that level throughout this campaign, with his numbers during the early part of the year giving this fanbase and organization deja vu following the disaster of a signing that was Jose Abreu.
Christian Walker Starting To Heat Up
But the slugger is starting to remind people exactly how good he has been the past few years by putting together an incredible month of August, which has him heating up at exactly the right time for Houston.
The most home runs he had hit in a single month this season came back in April when he had four, with the months of May, June and July all seeing him produce just three longballs each. It appeared like he was on his way to doing that in August, too, with him only hitting three entering the series against the Baltimore Orioles that began on Aug. 21.
However, the return to his former confines of Camden Yards was exactly what he needed, because Walker blasted a home run in three straight games to give him six for the month. That was already a good sign, but he has continued to produce power numbers to close out August.
Walker hit two more home runs on Thursday against the Colorado Rockies, with his second of the game being the game winner to secure the Astros a series win over the worst team in baseball. That now gives the slugger eight longballs in August, as his slash line for the month sits at .242/.324/.560 coming off the slash line of .318/.367/.466 he produced during July.
His two-homer performance has now pushed him past the 20-home run mark for the fourth straight season, and he's just 10 RBI away from matching what he did last year with over a month remaining in the regular season.
Following the All-Star break, Walker has started to heat up, with nine of his 21 total home runs coming in the 37 games after the Midsummer Classic.
While it has not been smooth sailing for the high-priced offseason addition this year, he can quiet the critics with a great close to the season heading into the playoffs, something he is starting to do with the power surge he has had in August.