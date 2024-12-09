Corner Infield Named Biggest Need for Houston Astros at Winter Meetings
The Houston Astros are heading into the Winter Meetings with a lot of question marks regarding what the team will look like next season.
Coming into the offseason, the Astros knew that it was going to be a challenging winter. Currently, Houston has one of the best free-agents available on the market in their third baseman, Alex Bregman.
The gold glove award winner is not only a great fielder, but an excellent hitter. As an all-around good player with tons of playoff success and experience, there are going to be plenty of suitors for him.
While the Astros would certainly like to bring him back, the price tag is going to be high, and they have a few other needs heading into the Winter Meetings.
Brian McTaggart of MLB.com recently spoke about the biggest need for the Astros heading into the Winter Meetings. He highlighted their need for corner infield help.
“The conversation starts with Bregman, the free-agent third baseman the Astros are trying to retain. He’s been a cornerstone player and a leader on a Houston team that won four AL pennants and two World Series titles from 2017-22. If the Astros re-sign Bregman, they could choose to platoon at first base with Jon Singleton and Zach Dezenzo. If Bregman leaves, the Astros could choose to spend money at first base, where three-time Gold Glove Award winner Christian Walker would be a nice fit. The Astros can spend on a big-time free agent or trade acquisition at first base or third base, but not both.”
While resolving the Bregman situation by re-signing would fix third base, there could be some other options available in the trade market like Nolan Arenado or Alec Bohm if their star third baseman leaves.
Fixing first base is certainly going to be a priority, as the position didn’t give them much at all in 2024. The failed signing of Jose Abreu is still hanging over their heads for one more year. The mistake could certainly impact their potential desire to give a veteran like Christian Walker a multi-year deal.
Since Houston doesn’t have an unlimited payroll, it feels like they will have to make a tough decision on someone eventually from their core. That could end up being Bregman this offseason, as they might decide that the price tag is too expensive with other needs as well.
However, with the slugger currently not on the team, both corner infield spots are areas of need heading into the Winter Meetings.