4 Teams That Can Steal Away Stellar Houston Astros All-Star in Free Agency
Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman has accomplished a lot with the franchise.
Now, he is set to see just how valuable he is as he hits the open market for the first time in his career.
As a free agent, he is expected to have a lot of teams courting him since just had the best defensive season of his career and remains a steady source of production at the plate with 30 doubles, 26 home runs and 75 RBI.
There are a lot of franchises around the league that would love to add a player of that caliber to their lineup. It is hard to envision him playing with anyone other than the Astros, but things can certainly change in free agency.
Who could poach him away this winter?
Here are four teams that could pursue the All-Star third baseman.
Washington Nationals
An up-and-coming team, the front office has made it clear they are ready to spend to bring the team back to prominence. After winning the World Series in 2019, they haven’t sniffed the playoffs since, with 71 wins being the most games they've they won in a single-season after lifting the trophy.
With an emerging young core, it is time for them to bring in established veterans to help raise the floor.
Bregman would be a great fit at the hot corner, which is arguably their biggest void to fill this winter.
Adding that kind of pop to the middle of their lineup would do wonders. Last year, the Washington Nationals were second to last in home runs and 26th in slugging percentage. Both numbers would improve instantly with him in the mix.
New York Yankees
This entire offseason in the Bronx is going to be focused on Juan Soto.
The New York Yankees are going to do everything in their power to bring him back as he combined with Aaron Judge to be one of the most production duos in baseball history.
Alas, there is always a chance he departs. The Yankees needs to have contingency plans in place and Bregman should be in Plan B.
With Gleyber Torres hitting free agency, the team could have a void at second base.
Ideally, Jazz Chisholm Jr. will slide over there, but a hole would be created at third base. The Astros star could take over the hot corner, immensely improving the team’s defense, which was a major topic of discussion after their World Series loss.
Seattle Mariners
The Seattle Mariners have been second-fiddle to Houston in the American League West for years.
What better way to close that gap than to upgrade their own roster while weakening their rivals?
It would not be easy for them to land Bregman, as they would almost assuredly have to overpay for his services, and as a life-long Astro, he isn’t going to a rival without them truly breaking the bank.
If the Mariners can come up with an above-market offer, he would provide the team with a massive boost. Offense has been an issue for a while, as they were 25th in slugging in 2024 and 27th in doubles.
Boston Red Sox
Bregman’s reported willingness to move to change positions if the need arises will expand his market. More teams can get involved since not everyone has a void at third base.
The Boston Red Sox are one of the teams that would fall into that category.
If the team opts to move Rafael Devers from the hot corner, Bregman can slide right into that spot. If he remains there, he would be a massive upgrade over Enmanuel Valdez, who is listed as their starting second baseman.
Even in what was considered a bit of an off year for two-time All-Star, Bregman outperformed Valdez by 4.7 in WAR.
That is a considerable difference and could be the difference in the Red Sox making it back to the postseason or not.