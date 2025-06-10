Could Houston Astros Pull Off Deadline Blockbuster Trade for Braves Ace?
The Houston Astros seem to be on the road to figuring things out coming off a rough start to the season, winning 12 of their last 16 headed into an off day on Monday.
With a three-game date with the Chicago White Sox at home this week, there's optimism the winning can keep on coming.
Finally seizing control of the American League West, the Astros could be playing themselves into a spot where they are buying at the trade deadline.
More news: Houston Astros Ace Reminding Everyone He Overcomes Inconsistency Every Time
If that were to happen, there's one area which has been ravaged by injury after injury, and it will need to be addressed if they are to make another World Series run.
In terms of the starting pitching market, there's one player who may or may not be available but would instantly change things in the market if he's dangled
Houston Astros Should Be Contender for Trade with Braves for Chris Sale
There's not much reason to think reigning National League Cy Young winner Chris Sale would be made available by the Atlanta Braves, but Houston's former World Series foe is going the wrong way and fast.
More news: Houston Astros Superstar Closer Performing at Highest Level in Years
If Atlanta keeps on losing, Sale could become the top available arm on the market. He has a team option for $18 million next season, a beyond reasonable number for a pitcher of his caliber.
During a discussion of the star with 670 The Score in Chicago and whether or not he could be shopped, baseball insider Jon Heyman did not expect him to come cheap if so.
"He's not gonna be a long-term guy at his age, but I still think you'd have to give up a top guy to get him," Heyman said. "Because obviously [a Sale trade] could certainly affect the World Series this year. You'd have to give up a top prospect."
More news: Houston Astros Slugging Prospect Needs Improvement in One Key Area
In the discussion which centered around the Cubs, Heyman went on to talk about the fact that at the age of 36 and with roots in the South, Sale might not even want to go to Chicago.
Perhaps he could change his tune for a shorter trip to Houston and chase another World Series ring with the fourth team of his career.
It would not come cheap by any means, but a megadeal for Sale would give the Astros a third ace to the rotation and mask the depth issues that season-ending injuries have caused.
More news: Houston Astros Designate Former First Round Pick for Assignment
For More Astros Coverage, Head to Astros On SI.