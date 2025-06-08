Houston Astros Designate Former First Round Pick for Assignment
The Houston Astros made a major roster move on Sunday morning ahead of their series finale against the Cleveland Guardians.
According to an announcement from the team, left-hander Brandon Walter was recalled from Triple-A Sugar Land after a successful Major League debut back in May. The more significant headline comes from the corresponding move.
In order to make room for Walter, Houston designated for assignment former first-round pick and top prospect, 27-year-old right-hander Forrest Whitley.
Whitley has gone through a long list of setbacks in his attempt to live up to his billing as a prospect, including both injuries and suspension. But clearly the Astros got to a point where his former status is not relevant anymore.
He has made five big league appearances this season after finally making his debut last year, pitching to a 12.27 ERA and 2.045 WHIP in 7.1 innings. For Sugar Land in 2025, he appeared in six games and posted a 4.76 ERA, though he did strike out nine in 5.2 innings.
The former No. 17 overall selection in the 2017 MLB draft owns a minor league career ERA of 4.75 with 421 strikeouts in 306.2 and 117 total appearances.
Whether or not someone makes a trade for Whitley or if the Astros simply outright him to waivers remains to be seen. But what appears likely is that the righty is not going to be in the organization anymore.
Fans in Houston will surely be paying close attention to where he ends up to see if he can salvage his career.
