Astros Need More from Disappointing Trade Deadline Acquisition in 2026

The 2025 season was filled with ups and downs for the Houston Astros, and while they finished with 87 wins, they missed the playoffs for the first time since 2016. The Astros were buyers at the trade deadline as well, most notably reuniting with star infielder Carlos Correa.

But when looking at the second half performances, one player Houston went out and added to the roster at the trade deadline didn't live up to the expectations that were placed on him. That player was outfielder Jesus Sanchez, acquired from the Miami Marlins for right-handed pitcher Ryan Gusto, shortstop Chase Jaworsky and center fielder Esmil Valencia.

Why Jesus Sanchez Needs a Big 2026

Spending all of his career with the Marlins before getting traded to Houston, Sanchez was having a respectable 2025 campaign, one that enticed the Astros to make the move in the first place. Through 86 games, Sanchez hit .256 with 10 home runs, 36 RBIs and held a BB/K ratio of 29/70.

When he arrived in Houston, things were very slow out of the gate for Sanchez. In his second half with the Astros, Sanchez hit .199 with four home runs, 12 RBIs and held a BB/K ratio of 13/40.

This wasn't what the Astros had hoped for in the addition of Sanchez when looking to chase down a playoff spot. Luckily, Correa slashed .290 at the plate with six home runs in his return to Houston.

Additionally, Sanchez's fielding took a step back as well. In 46 games, 39 starts in the outfield, Sanchez committed five errors in 329.2 innings, resulting in a fielding percentage of .988. His arm strength was well above league average, but his overall fielding wasn't impressive in 2025, according to Baseball Savant.

Playing a full season in Houston could be more beneficial for Sanchez in 2025. Sanchez and the Astros reached an agreement on a $6.8 million salary in 2026, avoiding arbitration. He doesn't have any options left to be sent down to the minors, so it's now or never for Sanchez to produce in Houston.

Going into his age 28 season, Sanchez has proven in the past that he can be a consistent player at the plate with decent pop in the bat. Hitting a career-high 18 home runs in 2024, the Astros know there is some power in that bat that they need to help him find for optimal success in 2026.

