Could Houston Astros Pursue an Ace Made Available by Toronto Blue Jays?
The Houston Astros have authored the best turnaround in baseball this season.
After sitting last place in the AL West earlier in the year and looking like potential sell candidates, they have now fought their way into first place and are playing like a team who has dominated the American League during their dynastic run.
With that comes the potential they will become buyers and add to this roster.
There isn't a whole lot that general manager Dana Brown has to add, but one thing the Astros certainly need is another starting pitcher even with Luis Garcia and Lance McCullers Jr. expected to return at some point this season.
Who they might go after isn't known, but following Cristian Javier, Jose Urquidy and J.P. France all undergoing surgeries to end their years, they likely will target someone who isn't a rental and will be in the mix next season.
If that truly is the case, then Houston might have their eye on what the Toronto Blue Jays will do ahead of the deadline.
Many around the league expect them to become sellers, and Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY reports they "could entertain" offers for starting pitchers Chris Bassitt and Kevin Gausman.
Either player would provide exactly what the Astros are looking for during this playoff push.
Gausman was an All-Star in 2023 so his inflated 4.50 ERA through 19 starts this year could be overlooked by Houston who needs a veteran arm to pitch important innings for them. Bassitt has been the better pitcher this season with a 3.71 ERA, making him a prime acquisition target as well.
What it would take to acquire either of these veterans isn't known at the time.
There is also a chance the Blue Jays decide not to sell off their pieces despite the disappointing results they have had so far in 2024.
Nightengale added they will do "plenty of selling at the deadline" but also said they "want to keep the team together one more year."
That specifically was mentioned regarding the possibility of moving Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr., so there's still a chance Toronto will see what they can get back for their two starting pitchers.
At the very least, Houston should be inquiring what it would take to land either Bassitt or Gausman as either one would slot into their rotation and give them another weapon they desperately need.