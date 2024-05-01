Could Houston Astros Sell Off Ace in Desperation?
The brutal start to the season from the Houston Astros looks like it could be flipping as the team has now won three straight games.
It was an interesting first month of the season for the Astros, an organization that's dominated baseball for much of the past decade. For once, they were the ones being beaten, something that wasn't typical.
This three-game stretch doesn't solve everything, but it's a step in the right direction.
But if things don't change quickly or if they turn upside down again, there's a chance Houston will make changes to this roster like never seen during this Golden Era.
With all of the veterans on the team, there isn't much of a reason to keep them all around if they aren't going to contend this season.
A decision on that remains to be seen, and what they do leading up to the July deadline will ultimately be the deciding factor.
In the meantime, possible Astros trades will be proposed, just like what Mark Powell of FanSided proposed in his deal with the Chicago Cubs.
He created a deal that would move Justin Verlander to the Cubs in exchange for top prospects Alexander Canario and Ben Brown.
Verlander, arguably the best pitcher in the past decade, returned to action on April 19 for Houston. In his two starts, he's allowed just two earned runs in 10.1 innings pitched, good for an ERA of 1.74. He's also struck out 11.
If the team doesn't figure it out in the next couple of weeks, Verlander instantly becomes a trade candidate. For a team like Chicago, who's played well in the early stages of the season, he'd be an excellent addition.
The former No. 2 overall pick in the 2004 MLB draft has done it all, especially in the postseason. Hopefully, that's in an Astros jersey this season. If not, it could be with the Cubs.