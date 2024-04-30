Could Houston Astros Top Prospect Take Over For Former Star Rookie?
The Houston Astros are searching for anything that can help them turn around their season that sees them 10 games under .500 entering their series against the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday.
After dominating the two-game Mexico City slate, there are many players who think that was the turning point needed for them to get back on track and start playing like they have for virtually the past decade.
With the coaching staff and organization trying to find answers, they are calling up Joey Loperfido who leads minor league baseball in home runs.
The utilityman is expected to get the majority of his time at first base to take the struggling Jose Abreu out of the lineup, but after Chandler Rome of The Athletic reported that Chas McCormick is currently dealing with some hamstring soreness, Loperfido could get time in the outfield as well.
But their No. 6 ranked prospect isn't the only one who has been tearing it up at in the minors.
The Astros' No. 1 minor leaguer, Jacob Melton, was also named to the "Prospect Team of the Week" after his hot hitting stretch, and he could be the next one who finds himself getting a shot in the bigs eventually.
Early in the offseason, Houston's general manager Dana Brown said they were exploring trade options for Jake Meyers. Then Brown reversed course and committed to him being their starting center fielder to start the year.
Meyers is an excellent defender with a career defensive bWAR of 1.7, but he leaves much to be desired at the plate, something that they were expecting him to improve on in 2024.
And while the 27-year-old has flashed some power with three home runs through 24 games, he still has a low batting average of .217 and on-base percentage of .280.
The Astros could turn to Melton as another option in their outfield as McCormick has also underperformed compared to last year's numbers.
That would require him to get reps at Triple-A, something that hasn't happened in his career.
Maybe they look to promote Melton in their farm system following Loperfido's call up so they can start giving him at-bats against higher competition in preparation he might be used at some point this season.