Could This Finally Be When Houston Astros Former Top Prospect Breaks Through?
Spring Training is around the corner, so it becomes compulsory to talk about Forrest Whitley and his potential role with the Houston Astros.
The long, winding journey the former top prospect has had during his professional career has been well documented.
From domination to being suspended to getting injured, the right-hander has not had an easy path after it looked like he was going to be the face of the Astros' pitching staff when he was taken 17th overall in the 2016 draft.
But, Whitley was finally able to make his long-awaited debut this past season.
He appeared in three games, not allowing an earned run in 3.1 innings pitched, although he did let two inherited runners score.
It felt like he was going to be a featured part of Houston's bullpen, but when he was sent back to Triple-A the first time, he was placed on the injured list which prevented him from appearing in the Majors until September after he debuted in mid-April.
So, where does Whitley stand with the organization heading into the spring?
As far as manager Joe Espada is concerned, he's ready to see what the former top prospect brings to the table during Spring Training.
"I'm excited about Forrest Whitley. I think he's a guy we've been waiting for, for a long time. I think he's finally starting to turn the corner. I could see Forrest competing in our bullpen. But I'm excited for him. He's actually healthy, and I think he understands what it takes. He got a taste this year in the big leagues. I expect him to come in ready to go in Spring Training," the skipper said per Brian McTaggart of MLB.com.
It's hard for Astros fans to get their hopes up when it comes to Whitley.
His entire career has felt like Lucy with the football, pulling it away just before Charlie Brown is about to kick it.
There's no doubt Whitley has the talent and ability to become an intriguing bullpen option for Houston if he can put everything together and stay on the field.
But, that's been said for almost a half decade now.
Still, Whitley is going to be someone talked about throughout the spring, and if he can perform well, there's a good chance this is finally the time the former top prospect breaks through and becomes a key contributor.