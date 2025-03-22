Could Top Astros Prospect Really Become Next 60 Home Run Hitter in MLB?
The Houston Astros are gearing up for Opening Day and the excitement about a certain No. 1 prospect just keeps growing. Can the 22-year-old Cam Smith really become the next 60-homer guy in MLB?
In an offseason, blockbuster trade, Smith was traded to the Astros from the Chicago Cubs in a deal involving Kyle Tucker. At first glance, getting a veteran for a rookie seemed like a steal for the Cubs, but now, many fans are wondering what the implications for the trade will be in the long run.
Tucker hasn't been in the spring headlines as much as Smith, but his career slash line of .274/.353/.515 could provide a good cushion for Chicago. The hope for the Cubs is that Tucker can carry the team into a fruitful postseason berth.
Tucker will be entering free agency after the 2025 season, and Chicago has not expressed any interest in an extension.
On the other hand, Houston may have struck gold in the way of a generational player.
Smith has professional baseball experience, but until spring training, he was only exposed to the talent of the Double-A league. Despite his age and range, Smith absolutely broke out in the spring campaign.
In his first two at-bats in the Grapefruit League this spring, Smith knocked out two homers and has recently marked down two more for the season.
Smith currently holds a .419/.500/.871 slash line, and the Astros are seriously considering rostering him for Opening Day. This move would defy all logic, but if any player could pull it off, it would be Smith.
Although he is trained as an infielder, Smith would most likely get thrown into right field if he were to start on the Opening Day roster. His only outfield training has come from playing alongside left-fielder Jose Altuve during the spring campaign, so this could factor into the decision of an Opening Day start.
His teammates have noted his dedication to the game, commenting on the dependability that exudes from Smith. Without fail, Smith exhibits the qualities of a "clubhouse guy," giving the veterans of the team confidence that Smith could be MLB's next 60-homer player.
At least one teammate told The Athletic's Chandler Rome exactly that.
“You can quote me on this: When he figures it out, when he has an idea of what they’re going to do to him in the big leagues, I think he’s going to be the next 60-homer guy,” said Mauricio Dubón. “He’ll put in the work and he’s got that much pop.”
From all of the speculation that came with the Smith-Tucker trade, the biggest question remains: When will fans and administration know the true impact of trading a rookie for a veteran?